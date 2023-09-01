Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is basking in the glory of his latest blockbuster film, Jailer, and the celebrations have reached new heights with a generous gift from Kalanithi Maran, the head of Sun Pictures. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been setting the box office on fire and is on the verge of crossing the remarkable milestone of Rs 600 crores in global earnings.

On September 1 Sun Pictures, the production company behind Jailer, took to their official social media handles to share pictures and videos of Maran meeting Rajinikanth. In a gesture of appreciation and gratitude, Kalanithi Maran presented Rajinikanth with a brand new BMW X7. This gift came on the heels of a previous meeting between the two on August 31, where Maran not only handed over a cheque of an undisclosed sum to share the joy of the film's overwhelming success.

Sun Pictures released a video capturing the moment when Maran handed over the keys to the sleek BMW X7 to the beloved actor. The official social media post from Sun Pictures read, "#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose."

Jailer's phenomenal success can be attributed to its captivating storytelling and the brilliant performances of the cast. Released on August 10, 2023, Jailer is a commercial action entertainer that has struck a chord with audiences across the board.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi in lead roles. The film also boasts explosive cameo appearances by renowned actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, which have added to its allure and popularity.

