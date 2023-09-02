Hyderabad: Screen icon Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer took the box office by storm upon its release on August 10. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. After nearly a month-long run in theaters, the actioner is now all set to arrive on OTT platform.

Talking about Jailer, Nelson shared his thoughts and insights on this crime drama with a webloid. Talking about the film that has been creating waves in the film industry, Nelson said that Jailer is not just another film; it's a story that delves deep into the complexities of human emotions, justice, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

As a filmmaker, Nelson said his aim was to craft a compelling narrative that transcends language barriers. As Jailer turned out to be a huge success, Nelson said that he is thrilled that the film will be available on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, allowing a wider audience to connect with its powerful story.

Sharing more on the essence of Jailer, the filmmaker said he feels privileged to direct and write Jailer, which is not solely about action and suspense but also about the human spirit's resilience. At its core, Jailer is a tale of a retired jailer, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandiyan, portrayed brilliantly by the legendary Rajinikanth. The character embarks on a relentless quest for justice after his son is tragically killed. This journey takes him through the path where he encounters challenges that test his determination and character.

The film explores the darker side of society and the blurred lines between right and wrong. It's a gripping narrative that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats while also making them reflect on the complexities of life. I believe that Jailer is not just a movie; it's an experience that will resonate with viewers from different walks of life.

Interestingly, Jailer will arrive on Prime Video on September 7, the date coincides with the theatrical release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Ahead of Jailer's OTT release, Nelson hopes that the audience on OTT enjoys the film as much as they enjoyed bringing this gripping tale of justice and determination to life on the big screen.

READ | After profit-sharing cheque, Jailer producer gifts Rajinikanth a swanky car - watch video