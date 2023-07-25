Hyderabad: Director Greta Gerwig's film Barbie continues to garner a mixed response, with Indian singer Sona Mohapatra and actor Juhi Parmar sharing their contrasting opinions about the movie. Mohapatra recently took to social media to express her disappointment after attending a screening of Barbie in a theatre after a long break.

The film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, achieved massive success at the international box office, surpassing even Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in terms of the biggest opening of the year. However, despite its commercial success, Sona Mohapatra was left dissatisfied with the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Sona wrote, "Can't believe I went to a theatre after eons & subjected myself to an unbearable, terrible #Barbie. That there were a bunch of desi Barbies talking loudly through the film was additional torture. Only redeeming factor was the well-appointed, lux 40 odd seater cinema in Jio Drive."

Sona's post elicited a diverse range of responses from her followers on social media. While some reacted with humor, others advised her to research a film's content before watching it. Meanwhile, television actor Juhi Parma has also shared her own negative experience with Barbie.

In a heartfelt post, Juhi revealed that she had unknowingly taken her 10-year-old daughter, Samairra, to watch the film, not realizing it was a PG-13 movie. Within the first few minutes, Juhi felt uncomfortable with the movie's inappropriate language and sexual connotations, leading her to hastily leave the theatre to shield her daughter from any further exposure. Juhi's post resonated with other parents who were also unhappy with the movie's content, highlighting the importance of understanding film ratings and content before bringing children to watch them.

Meanwhile, Barbie continues to enjoy a decent run at the Indian box office. While it lags behind Oppenheimer in India's ticket sales, the film still managed to rake in an impressive Rs 21.15 crore in just four days. Internationally, Barbie achieved a staggering $155 million opening.

