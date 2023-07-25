AFTER JAWAN PREVUE MAKERS TO DROP FIRST SONG ZINDA BANDA FROM ALBUM SOON DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: Jawan's newly released action-packed video trailer has already established high expectations, teasing fans with a look of the celebrity cast. The enthusiasm surrounding Jawan is growing with each poster release. However, the current excitement surrounds the film's songs, which is reported to be released soon.

In the latest update about the movie, a report stated that Jawan makers are all set to drop the first song from the film's album. Based on the report, the song is titled Zinda Banda and it's a catchy song. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and was shot on a large scale.

The makers are optimistic that the majesty of the visuals will astound viewers. At the same time, they feel the audio of Zinda Banda will be popular because it has been well-tuned by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander. Surprisingly, Jawan is Anirudh's debut Hindi film album.

As per reports, the makers haven't set a release date yet for the song, but it is expected to be released in the first week of August. The trailer has also been trimmed, but it will be revealed closer to the release date. Jawan is SRK's second action film following the hugely popular Pathaan, which broke domestic box-office records and became the highest-grossing Hindi film.

After dominating the romance genre for years, SRK appears to be shifting to action, and based on the popularity of his last film Pathaan and the looks of of his upcoming film Jawan, the Bollywood megastar appears primed to set new standards in the action genre as well. Jawan also features a strong cast that includes Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone in a cameo, and Sunil Grover.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

