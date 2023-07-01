AFTER HOUSEFUL 5 ANNOUNCEMENT AKSHAY KUMAR JETS OFF FOR VACAY WITH TWINKLE KHANNA AND DAUGHTER NITARA

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar made waves after he revealed that the Housefull franchise is renewed for a fifth installment. On Friday, Akshay took to his social media handle and announced to his fans that Houseful 5 will hit the theatres on Diwali 2024. Right after sharing the news, the actor took off to an undisclosed location to spend some quality time with his family.

On Friday night, Akshay was papped with his actor-turned-author wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara at the Mumbai airport. In a video posted by a popular paparazzi account on Instagram, Akshay looked dapper in an all-black casual outfit. He was seen sporting a sleeveless buttoned v-neck jacket and black baggy trousers. The Hera Pheri actor could be seen getting down from his car, accompanied by his wife and their daughter.

Twinkle looked stunning in a purple blazer that she wore over a white shirt, and paired them with purple pants. Kumar and his family's presence made heads turn at the airport, but what grabbed everyone's attention was how protective father the actor is. From the moment their daughter Nitara stepped out of the car, till they posed for photos and entered the airport, Akshay made sure to hold his daughter's hand.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user commented, "Family man" while another commented, "He is such a great father!" Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of The Great Indian Rescue with Parineeti Chopra. The movie is slated to hit theatres on October 5, 2023. He will also be seen alongside Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2.