AFTER GIVING RAGNEETI WEDDING A MISS PRIYANKA CHOPRA SHOWERS BLESSINGS ON NEWLYWEDS PARINEETI CHOPRA AND RAGHAV CHADHA

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra, though unable to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding to Raghav Chadha, made sure to convey her blessings and love via social media. Parineeti shared the first glimpses of her wedding on Instagram, prompting a heartfelt response from Priyanka.

Despite Priyanka's absence at the wedding, she didn't miss a chance to shower her sister with affection. She also shared a sneak peek into her own life, revealing some pool time moments with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Soon after Parineeti shared pictures from her wedding, Priyanka was among the first to comment and shower her with love. Priyanka wrote, "My blessings always," and expressed her emotions with a flurry of emojis, including hearts, fire, a crying face, and heart-eyes.

The reason behind Priyanka's absence was her prior commitments, and even Nick Jonas couldn't attend due to his ongoing tour. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, explained the situation to the paparazzi, stating, "She was busy with her work." Speaking about the wedding, she added, "They refused all gifts, only blessings. The wedding was very good. Parineeti is very beautiful and looked all the more beautiful as a bride."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's union was announced on social media, accompanied by a series of joyful pictures from the wedding ceremony. Parineeti expressed her happiness, writing, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Their journey to marriage began with months of dating, followed by an engagement ceremony in Delhi in May earlier this year. The couple celebrated their love with a picturesque sundowner wedding in Udaipur on September 24, which included Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies. Following the wedding festivities, the couple is expected to travel to Delhi, embarking on this new chapter of their life together.