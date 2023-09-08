AFTER FRANCE HOLIDAY RAM CHARAN TO RESUME GAME CHANGER SHOOT IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan seemingly knows how to balance work and leisure. Amidst his busy work schedule, he recently embarked on a tranquil family vacation to the enchanting landscapes of Alsace, France, accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni. This relaxing getaway came at a perfect time for the couple, who had recently welcomed their baby girl, Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela in France

Their French sojourn took them to the captivating region of Alsace, famous for its wine, cheese, and picturesque villages. While in France, Ram Charan attended a wedding and relished quality time with Upasana before the commencement of his next project, Shankar's Game Changer.

Media reports suggest that the actor is expected to return to India next week and will kickstart the shooting for Game Changer on September 13 in Hyderabad. Directed by Shankar, this film promises to be a high-octane action thriller. The entire shooting schedule for Game Changer is anticipated to conclude by November 2023.

Following his commitments in Game Changer, Ram Charan is set to dive into his next project, tentatively titled RC16. This film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is said to be a romantic drama. Ram Charan's previous release, SS Rajamouli's epic RRR, catapulted him to stardom and made him a sought-after pan-Indian actor.

In Shankar's upcoming film, the versatile actor is rumored to portray an IAS officer grappling with anger management issues. The film is set in the 1970s and features elaborate sets constructed in Ramoji Film City. The production schedule includes 25 days of shooting for action sequences.

