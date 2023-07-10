Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who took a break from work to spend quality time with his wife as the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela on June 20, is expected to be back in action soon.

As per reports, Ram Charan is all set to restart the shoot for his forthcoming movie 'Game Changer'. He will start a new action schedule for the movie on July 11 in Hyderabad. Major action sequences are reportedly going to be filmed according to this schedule.

According to reports, the RRR actor will end his paternity leave and return to work the following week. The actor will keep filming until the completion of the movie. He completed 'Game Changer' climax schedule in May before welcoming his daughter. The filmmaker announced the most significant and exciting part of the movie's climax. The movie is expected to arrive in theatres by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Action drama 'Game Changer' features modern politics as its background. The actor would reportedly portray an IAS officer in the upcoming film. The movie's female lead is Kiara Advani, and S Thaman is in charge of the music. The script was written by Karthik Subbaraj. As they welcomed their first child, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana hosted their baby girl's naming ceremony announcing her name Klin Kaara Konidela.