Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan has been sighted several times in the past few months meeting Karan Johar, which has everyone wondering if they have moved on from their past and are working together on a new project. It appears that the rumours were not baseless as Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are collaborating on an epic war drama for the first time. On the actor's 33rd birthday, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced their first film together, which will be out next year in August.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared the news of Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar teaming up for the first time for an Epic War Drama. The caption for the post read: "Lights, camera and…surprise!🎬 We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions & Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet to be titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned! Dharma Productions & Balaji Telefilms Ltd. present A Dharma Productions film Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor. (sic)"

Sharing the same post, Kartik expressed his excitement over the same. He wrote: "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life 🇮🇳 a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor 💥 (sic)."

A big-budget war drama based on true events, led by Kartik Aaryan and produced by Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, is in the works. Sandeep Modi, known for Aarya 2 and The Night Manager, will be directing the film. This collaboration between Kartik and Karan marks a significant milestone as they bring this exciting tale to the screen.

The subject honors the Indian Army and takes place in a unique setting that hasn't been explored before. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and is also preparing for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, scheduled for June 2024. Additionally, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in the pipeline, and he will soon finalize his shooting timelines.