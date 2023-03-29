Mumbai: Actor Ram Charan is back on the plane again. The actor returned to India on March 17 after attending the Oscars 2023. The week that he spent in Hyderabad after returning from Los Angeles was nothing short of an extended festival as Ram Charan also celebrated his 38th birthday with the who's who of the Telugu film industry. And now, the actor is off to Dubai with his wife Upasana Konidela.

On Wednesday, Upasana took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Ram Charan with their pet Rhyme, who seems to be a French Barbet by breed. In the picture shared by Upasana, her star husband is seen posing in their private jet. The RRR star looks suave in a black shirt which he teamed up with a white t-shirt and gray pants. With perfectly styled hair and cool shades, Charan strikes a pose for the picture which is seemingly clicked by Upasana. Sharing Ram Charan and Rhyme's picture on IG Story, Upasana wrote, "Off we go" with a flight sticker.

While the couple has not revealed where they are headed but the song that plays in the background of a video posted on Rhyme's Instagram handle hints that the trio is off to Dubai. Meanwhile, Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child together. The couple is said to welcome their bundle of joy in a couple of months as Upasana is in her second trimester of pregnancy.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial Game Changer. The makers revealed film's title on Ram Charan's on March 27 to mark Ram Charan's birthday. The film which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role is billed as an action drama with current-day politics.