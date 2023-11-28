Hyderabad: In the high-stakes clash at the box office this December, the anticipation is building as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur gear up for a head-to-head battle on December 1. While Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, seems to be roaring ahead with its advance booking, Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is gradually picking up momentum.

Animal, a gritty gangster drama exploring the complex relationship between a father (Anil Kapoor) and son (Ranbir Kapoor), has stormed into the advance booking race, making strides towards the Rs 10 crore mark in pre-sales. With an 'A' rating, Animal is generating significant buzz in the trade. The film has already garnered an estimated Rs 5 crore from major theatre chains such as PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, running approximately 2779 shows.

Notably, Delhi has emerged as a stronghold for advance ticket sales, contributing over Rs 2 crore to the film's pre-release revenue. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total nationwide collection stands at an impressive Rs 8.45 crore, signaling a potential record-breaking opening for Ranbir Kapoor.

As for Sam Bahadur, the war drama centered around the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, is witnessing a steady climb in its day 1 advance booking. Despite initially trailing behind Animal, Sam Bahadur has managed to sell around 26,012 tickets for its premiere day, amassing a commendable Rs 88.09 lakh in revenue, Sacnilk reported. The film, boasting a realistic portrayal of a national hero, is expected to gain traction, especially considering the critically acclaimed team behind it.

While Animal dominates the current narrative with its aggressive advance booking strategy, Sam Bahadur is positioning itself for a respectable start, banking on its captivating storyline and potential appeal to the masses. With 2151 shows scheduled across India for its opening day, the war thriller aims to make a significant impact after an initial slow start against the Animal, which is seemingly a popular choice as of now.