Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday took to her social media handle on Monday and dropped a throwback video of herself dressed as a pilot from her childhood days. Her father Chunky Panday, who was recording the video, could be overheard asking a few questions to his daughter prior to her on-stage performance. The video shows little Ananya sporting a white shirt, black jacket, and white slacks. She wore a black cap and a yellow tie as well.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ananya wrote in the caption, "How badly do you need a holiday?" In the video, her father could be heard asking the name of her plane, and she adorably said, "Plane." Chunky then asked which airline she belongs to, to which she replied, "Lufthansa." Then Chunky asked her if she is a pilot or an air hostess, and she answered, "Pilot." Little Ananya became irritated and took off her cap. Chunky then concluded by saying, "You're looking very pretty."

Reacting to her video, a fan commented, "How adorable. And what a supportive dad!" Another commented, "This video is soooooo cute." One more commented, "Damn, how cute she is!!" Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Kapoor, and many others also commented on her post. Ayushmann wrote, "Too cute!" Sanjay commented, "Hahaha too cute with the very famous Lakshmi. Dad's favourite @ananyapanday @chunkypanday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya last appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu-Hindi bilingual action drama Liger. She will next be seen in Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the Dream Girl franchise, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from this, She will also make her digital debut with Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty.