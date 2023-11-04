ADIVI SESH SHARES HEART TOUCHING VIDEO WITH CHILDREN BATTLING CANCER

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh is always active on social media. Apart from that, he actively participates in service activities also. He recently met children, who are fighting cancer. He visited a charity organisation and interacted with the children there and played with them. Currently, the photos and videos related to this interaction have gone viral on social media.

Adivi Sesh, who went to the foundation day celebrations of a charity organisation in Mumbai, distributed gifts for the children there. Danced with them and made them laugh. Spent the whole day with them. He shared these photos and videos and said that these are sweet moments in his life. He said that those children inspired him with hope.

He posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), and said, "Had one of the most beautiful times of my life with all the amazing children@StJudeChildCare. So brave, so full of life even as they fight cancer. They give me so much hope. Thank you for the experience Kamlesh ji and Lakshmi garu."