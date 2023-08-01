Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is currently basking in the success of his web series The Night Manager, has recently returned from Portugal. The actor has been hitting the headlines not just for his outstanding acting performance, but also for his rumoured love affair with Ananya Panday. Last month, pictures of the rumoured couple from their vacation in Europe surfaced, setting the internet ablaze. Aditya has now opened up about the viral pictures with Ananya.

Recently, in an interview with a webloid, Aditya was asked about his trip to Portugal. In response, Aditya said that he had truly needed a break to unwind but shared that he missed Mumbai's rains. "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week," he said. When reminded that several photos from his vacation with Ananya Panday going viral on social media, Aditya said he had undoubtedly heard of it. He said, "It's a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard…"

For the unversed, rumours of Aditya and Ananya's relationship began when they were spotted together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. The couple has never opened up about their romance in public. However, when pictures of the rumoured love birds cuddling by a lakeside in Lisbon were leaked, their love story was unofficially confirmed.

On the work front, Ananya is all set for the release of her forthcoming comedy movie Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Vikramaditya Motwane's cybercrime-thriller Control in her kitty. Meanwhile, Aditya will appear in the upcoming anthology film Metro... In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.