Hyderabad: The trailer of Vardhan Ketkar's Gumraah, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur is out on the afternoon of Thursday. The upcoming action/murder mystery Hindi movie is a remake of the 2019 Tamil crime drama Thadam, starring Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep. In Gumraah, Aditya plays two characters who are the same suspects in a murder investigation.

The trailer starts with a ghastly murder scene. The murderer's identity is not revealed, but he is seen wearing a bright yellow raincoat. The video then shifts to officer Shivani Mathur (Mrunal Thakur) saying that the murder was "well-planned" and that the suspect is an "extremely smart criminal". The video then transitions to a montage of Aditya Roy Kapur's nearly perfect life. Mrunal Thakur and her boss Ronit Roy's search for the true criminal is not an easy one, but they are determined to uncover the truth.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal Thakur shared the movie's trailer with a caption that read, "Har kahani ke do pehlu hote hain,Sach aur Jhooth; lekin iss kahani ke pehlu hain Gunaah aur Gumraah! #Gumraah Trailer Out Now!" The actor told the media that it was challenging to take the role of a cop in her upcoming movie Gumraah, a role that she has responsibly tried to deal with.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapoor shared the same post on his Instagram handle with the same caption. Social media users flocked to the comment section as soon as he posted the trailer. A user wrote, "Gonna be a blockbuster." Another wrote, "Your acting, expressions, screen presence all are superb in both roles... One man who acts in two roles brilliantly... All The Best Adi..."