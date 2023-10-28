ADITYA ROY KAPUR AND ANANYA PANDAY TWIN IN BLACK FOR DINNER DATE THEIR PDA MOMENTS STORM INTERNET WATCH

Hyderabad: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, who are rumoured to be dating each other, have captured everyone's attention with a romantic video from their recent dinner date. The ongoing rumors of a budding romance between Aditya and Ananya have been circulating online for several months. Although the alleged couple has never officially confirmed their relationship, it became increasingly evident due to pictures and videos from their romantic outings that went viral on social media. Now, in their most recent video, the rumored lovebirds were seen out on a dinner date in Mumbai.

On Friday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday went out for a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. They arrived separately at a well-known restaurant in the city, both dressed in black outfits. However, it's their electrifying real-life chemistry in the pictures and videos that have caught the internet's attention.

In a viral video from their dinner date, Ananya Panday is seen lying on Aditya Roy Kapur's shoulder, holding hands as they engage in a conversation with a friend present at the restaurant. This video clearly showcases the comfort and enjoyment the two popular Bollywood stars share in each other's company.

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, complemented by dewy makeup, her signature loose hairstyle, minimal jewelry, and black flat sandals. Aditya Roy Kapur sported a casual look with a solid black t-shirt, paired with dark grey denim trousers. He completed his attire with his distinctive beard style, white and red printed sneakers, and a statement watch.