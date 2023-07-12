Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been hitting the headlines for their alleged relationship. Speculations about their dating initially surfaced when the rumoured couple was spotted together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. They have also been spotted together multiple times on various occasions, further sparking chatter around their dating life. The duo was finally spotted cuddling each other in public after they recently attended a rock concert in Spain.

Aditya and Ananya took to their respective social media handles as they shared pictures and videos from the same Arctic Monkeys' concert. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ananya dropped a post in her IG Stories where she was seen enjoying the concert in Spain. She wrote in her story, "Nothing quite like the @arcticmonkeys (heart emoji) My favorite song ever." She used geotags of Madrid, Spain in the picture. Aditya, on the other hand, shared a video of the artist's performance from the concert. He added a cold blue face emoji and a monkey emoji as his caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie is slated to release on August 25. In addition to this, the actor also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vikramaditya Motwane's forthcoming untitled movie, and web series Call Me Bae in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya's recent release is The Night Manager Part 2. He also has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. The film will release on March 29, 2024. (With agency inputs)