Hyderabad: After releasing the first song Jai Shri Ram on May 20, the makers of the much-awaited mythological drama Adipurush unveiled another track from the film. Billed as the 'soul of Adipurush', Ram Siya Ram song is roaring on the internet soon after its release. Second to be out from Adipurush, the song is a treat for Prabhas and Kriti fans.

The just-released song is penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Ram Siya Ram is the creation of the composer and singer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon. The couple has also lent their voice to the song which beautifully captures the essence of Lord Ram and Sita's beautiful bond. Ram Siya Ram song from Adipursuh was released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Talking about Ram Siya Ram at IIFA 2023, Kriti said that she is "obsessed with the track" since Sachet-Parampara's song exudes a soothing and calming effect. Kriti also shared that she is looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush.

Based on the epic Ramayana, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh while Sunny Singh will be seen playing Laksman. Devdatta Nage, a popular name in the Marathi television and film industry is roped in to play Hanuman in the mythological drama. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is all set to hit big screens on June 16. But before that, the film will have a screening in New York at the Tribeca Festival on June 13.