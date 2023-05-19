ADIPURUSH SONG JAI SHRI RAM LAUNCH OF FIRST TRACK FROM PRABHAS STARRER WILL BE NOTHING SHORT OF A GRAND AFFAIR

Hyderabad: The teaser of Adipurush anthem Jai Shri Ram, which was released on April 22 by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut, has become a viral hit with thousands of reels and renditions online. Jai Shri Ram was used in the background of Adipurush trailer as well and it managed to grab the attention of the audience. After nearly a month, the Adipurush team is ready to release a 4-minute-long complete song featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, at a grand event in Mumbai on May 20.

According to a source close to the development, the whole Adipurush team believes that the soul of the movie rests in Jai Shri Ram. "The audience will continue to relate to this song for many years to come. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with great dedication by Ajay Atul, Bhushan Kumar, and Om Raut. The group has planned a special launch for the song at a grand event in Mumbai. This time, instead of the general norm of screening the song for the public and the media, it will be unveiled in the medium of a live performance," the source told a webloid.

The source stated that it's a live orchestra performance, much like it would be in the realm of opera. The source further stated, "Ajay Atul will perform live to Jai Shri Ram with a team of 30 plus chorus singers," and added that it's one of the largest music launches for a Hindi film in recent years.

Talking about the movie, Adipurush is hailed as one of Hindi cinema's top attractions. The crew is certain that this Ramayana retelling will rank among the highest earners in Indian cinema. While Prabhas will appear as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan has been cast to portray the role of Ravana. Kriti Sanon portrays Sita and Sunny Singh will play the role of Laxman. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 16.