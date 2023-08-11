Hyderabad: The mythological drama Adipurush featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram has finally made its way to the online streaming world after more than two months of its theatrical debut. As the film initially faced a mixed reception at the box office, marked by controversies and critical reviews, its digital release has caught the attention of movie enthusiasts.

Despite facing severe criticism over clunky visual effects and cringe-worthy dialogues, fans of Prabhas eagerly awaited the OTT release of Adipurush. Surprisingly, the announcement of the film's digital debut emerged without prior indication, creating a wave of excitement among its supporters.

Adipurush has secured digital distribution rights with both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, allowing for a wider audience to engage with this pan-Indian cinematic venture. The OTT release of the film has become a reality, with both platforms revealing the news on their social media handles. The movie is available for streaming in several South Indian languages - Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada - on Amazon Prime Video while the Hindi version is accessible on Netflix.

Adipurush, known for its reported budget of Rs 700 crores, holds the distinction of being the most expensive Indian film ever made. Helmed by director Om Raut, the movie was panned by audiences and critics alike for perceived flaws in the screenplay, dialogue writing, character portrayal, and visual effects. It further found itself embroiled in controversies due to its treatment of the Ramayana narrative, alleged factual misinterpretations, contentious Hanuman dialogues, and more.

The film's dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir, encountered substantial backlash for crafting lines that were deemed incompatible with the revered Indian epic Ramayan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, in collaboration with Om Raut's Retrophiles, the film was touted to be the biggest tentpole of the year but upon its theatrical release on June 16, the film failed to turn out to be a massive blockbuster.

READ | 'Too late to say sorry': Netizens React to Manoj Muntashir Shukla's 'unconditional apology' for Adipurush