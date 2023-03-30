Hyderabad: The creators of Adipurush unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Adipurush, a fresh adaptation of the epic Ramayana, is helmed by Om Raut. In the poster, Devdatta Nage, who plays the role of lord Bajrang is seen bending down to Prabhas depicting lord Ram, Kriti Sanon who plays lord Janaki, and Sunny Singh depicting lord Laxman.

The lead stars shared the poster on Instagram on Thursday on their official social media accounts. Uploading the poster, Kriti wrote: Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram. The plot of the film revolves around lord Ram, who conquers Lanka with his sena, which includes Laxman and Hanuman, to save his wife Janaki from the clutches of Ravan, who kidnapped her. Lankesh is played by Saif Ali Khan.

On October 2, fans and journalists were treated to the teaser of Adipurush on the banks of Sarayu in the holy region of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The film has a hefty budget of Rs 500 crores and is projected to be nothing short of a visual marvel. However, people were dissatisfied with the teaser, which was mocked on the internet due to poor VFX. Adipurush produced by T Series and Retrophiles promises to be a visual spectacle. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan and Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Besides that, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is also in the pipeline. Prabhas has also collaborated with Maruthi and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller.

