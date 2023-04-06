ADIPURUSH MAKERS DROP NEW POSTER OF DEVDATTA NAGE AS HANUMAN ON HANUMAN JAYANTI

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Adipurush team shared a brand-new poster from the movie, which stars Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. In the poster, Devdatta Nage is depicted on the poster in a contemplative position. Om Raut's film Adipurush is based on the Ramayana.

We also get to see Prabhas, who plays Raghav in Om Raut's magnum opus, in the background. Prabhas shared the poster on social media and added the following caption: "Jai Pavanputra Hanuman, Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan (a devotees of Ram and life of Ramkatha...Hail Lord Hanuman). Adipurush opens in theatres all over the world on June 16, 2023."

Adipurush makers had earlier released a poster featuring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang on Ram Navami. The lead actor of the movie Prabhas shared the poster and wrote: "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram (Your name is greater than all chants). Glory to Lord Ram."

The teaser for Adipurush was released to fans and media on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on October 2, 2022. The film has a huge budget of Rs. 500 crores and is expected to be nothing short of a visual spectacle. However, internet users were dissatisfied with the teaser, which was mocked for its VFX.

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh in the movie. The magnum opus will debut in IMAX and 3D theatres on June 16 of this year. The movie, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, will be coming into theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

