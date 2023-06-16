ADIPURUSH MAKERS CHOP OFF CONTROVERSIAL DIALOGUE AFTER KATHMANDU MAYOR THREATENS TO BAN INDIAN FILMS

Mumbai: The makers of Adipurush removed a dialogue from the film after Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah on Thursday announced to ban Hindi films from screening in Nepal's capital. Controversy erupted over the film as Balendra questioned the authenticity of a dialogue from Adipurush which says 'Janaki is a daughter of India.'

Mayor Shah gave a three-day deadline to makers to fix the line in the film about Sita's birthplace. "Until the line 'Janaki is a daughter of India' contained in the South Indian film Adipurush is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City," Shah wrote on his Facebook wall.

Nepal's Film Censor Board also said that it will give permission to release Adipurush only after cutting the portion of dialogue that describes Sita as the daughter of India. Adhering to Shah and Nepal's Censor Board's demand, the makers chopped off the line from Adipurush. The censor board passed the film after the makers removed a controversial line from Adipurush. According to Ramayan, Sita was born in Nepal's Janakpur and Lord Rama came and married her.

READ | Adipurush releases on 10K screens, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film aiming for colossal opening and Rs 200 cr 1st weekend

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush released in 2D and 3D on nearly 10,000 screens worldwide. Fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush is garnering mixed reviews. The film, however, is said to be witnessing a colossal opening for its topicality and Prabhas' star power down south. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh in the role of Lakshman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.