ADIPURUSH MAKERS ALTER BAJRANGS CONTROVERSIAL DIALOGUE WATCH REVISED VERSION

Mumbai: The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has stirred controversy over dialogues, which has been termed "tapori". The makers earlier defended the use of pedestrian language in the film. After massive backlash, they released a statement assuring revamping the lines mouthed by the actor playing Lord Hanuman in the film. As promised, team Adipurush has now changed the controversial lines in the film.

The dialogue in contention was by Bajrang (Hanuman) played by Devdatta Nage during the Lanka Dahan scene. The lines were: "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki." However, the lines have now been changed in the new prints that have come. From "baap", the words have now been changed to "Lanka". A viewer took to Twitter, where he shared a clip from the new prints, which sounds: "Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi."

Adipurush is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. It released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada last week on June 16. Adipurush took off with a staggering Rs 140 crore at the worldwide box office, but a major drop was witnessed in the collection of the controversy-ridden film.

At the end of five days, Adipurush minted over Rs 395 crore at the global box office. Shoddy visual effects, colloquial dialogues, and negative word of mouth worked against the highly-anticipated mythological film which is said to be mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 500 crore. (With agency inputs)

