Hyderabad Filmmaker Om Raut s Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is just two days away from its release and the tickets are already selling fast for the highly anticipated magnum opus According to a recent report several firstday opening shows are going full house with tickets going for as much as Rs 2000 in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai Adipurush which is a bigbudget feature adaptation of Ramayana also stars Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in 3D all across the worldReportedly some theatrical tickets are selling for Rs 2000 even for firstday shows In Delhi s PVR Vegas LUXE Dwarka Rs 2000 tickets are already sold out as are Rs 1800 tickets for PVR Select City Walk Gold Tickets as high as Rs 1650 are available at PVR Gold Logix City Centre in Noida For comparison The Flash tickets are available at Rs 1150 at the PVR Gold Logix City Centre In Mumbai at Maison PVR Living Room Luxe Jio World Drive BKC tickets for all shows are selling at Rs 2000 The tickets in Kolkata and Bangalore are quite similar however tickets in Chennai and Hyderabad are significantly more affordable Ranbir recently made the announcement that he will donate 10000 Adipurush tickets to underprivileged children Also read Adipurush box office day 1 prediction PrabhasKriti Sanon s magnum opus likely to enter top 10 Indian openers listFilm trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote Xclusiv… Ranbir Kapoor to book 10000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged children Abhishek Agarwal a Tollywood producer later made an announcement to donate 10000 Adipurush tickets The tickets would be offered to government schools orphanages and old age homes across Telangana