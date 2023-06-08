ADIPURUSH DIRECTOR OM RAUT CRITICIZED FOR PLANTING KISS ON KRITI SANON AT TIRUPATI TEMPLE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Om Raut, the director of the forthcoming movie Adipurush, sparked a controversy when he gave a peck to Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on her cheek during their recent visit to Tirupati Balaji temple with a section of people on the Internet condemning the act.

Recently, a video surfaced on the Internet which shows the director kissing Kriti, who plays Sita in his film, at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, sparking negative reactions. The head priest of the temple has termed it a "condemnable act". As per reports, he mentioned that even a husband and wife do not go to the temple together and that the director and the actress "can go to a hotel room and do it".

Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, the BJP State Secretary in Andhra Pradesh, also criticized the same in a now-deleted tweet. He tweeted, "Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? Engaging in public displays of affection, like kissing and hugging in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable".

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself from the event. Sharing picture, she wrote, "My heart is filled with positivity, the pure & powerful energy of Tirupati, and the overwhelming love you all showered on Adipurush and on Janaki at yesterday’s Pre Release Event!" Adipurush, which has been at the centre of attention, mostly for wrong reasons, including the earlier botched-up job on the VFX, is set to release on June 16 in theatres. (With agency inputs)