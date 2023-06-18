Mumbai: Adipurush, a retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana fronted by Prabhas, has raised Rs 240 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers claimed on Sunday. Production banner T-Series said the Om Raut-directed film minted Rs 100 crore globally on the second day of its release.

"Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of Rs 140 CR on Day 1, it adds Rs 100 CR on Day 2, taking the total collection to a phenomenal 240 CR in just two days! Jai Shri Ram," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The multilingual 3D spectacle, which was released on Friday amid much fanfare, has been under fire over its colloquial language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday issued a statement saying the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

A statement read: "Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film's dialogues, valuing the input of the public and the audience." Adipurush is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations. The film has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil as well. (With agency inputs)

