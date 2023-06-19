ADIPURUSH CONTROVERSY OM RAUT BREAKS SILENCE OVER LORD RAMS ANGRY MAN DEPICTION

Hyderabad: Adipurush continues to be the subject of controversies despite its impressive box-office success during the weekend. This is largely because of its colloquial dialogues and shoddy visual effects. In addition to that, a PIL has been filed against the makers of Adipurush for depicting Lord Ram as an angry man and for taking creative liberty with the movie.

Responding to this, the director of the movie Om Raut said in an interview, "He is in the war field, he is in the middle of a war, he is also a king, so he is aggressive, he is in the war space." Film's dialogue writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir said, "This is a rumour that Lord Ram never got angry. This would become evident if you study Valmiki's or Tulsi's version of the Ramayana."

When the interviewer mentioned that the use of graphics to portray the same might have caused controversy, Om Raut asked what was wrong with using graphics. He said, "When I saw Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana as a child, it was amazing. It had a profound impact on me. They used technology that was quite advanced at the time. Before that, we had never seen anything similar on television. That made an impact on me and we made Adipurush to create an impact on future generations."

Also read: Adipurush box office collection day 3: Prabhas' film breaches Rs 300 cr club in first weekend

After receiving criticism for "distorting and disrespecting" the epic, the makers decided to modify some contentious dialogues of the film on Sunday. Muntashir, a three-time national award winner, was spurred by the response to issue a statement in which he said that although he wrote more than 4,000 lines in Adipurush, some people's feelings were hurt "because of five lines". Additionally, he declared that the contentious dialogues would be changed.

Meanwhile, Manoj Muntashir said in another interview that he fully trusted Om Raut throughout the making of the movie and asserted that all queries concerning its story and screenplay should be asked to Raut.