Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer magnum opus Adipurush hit silver screens today in 2D and 3D amid much anticipation. While fans thronged theaters to catch the film first day, first show, the advance booking trend confirmed that the Adipurush craze is beyond Prabhas' fanbase.

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a big-screen adaptation of the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayan. Bankrolled by T-Series, the multilingual period saga is said to be mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 500 crore. The film reportedly released on 10,000 screens worldwide (7,000 screens in India, 3,000 screens overseas). Featuring Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti in the role of Janaki, Adipuursh is eyeing a bumper opening at the box office.

In an interview with a newswire, Gautam Dutta, PVR INOX Limited co-CEO, predicted Rs 80-85 crore opening day for Adipurush. According to Dutta, the film is likely to mint over Rs 200 crore at the end of the first weekend. The early reports suggest that the response from movie-goers has been nothing short of extraordinary while mythological drama is also attracting bulk bookings from institutions, several celebrities, political parties, schools, and NGOs.

With a phenomenal advance booking for the movie in multiplexes as well as single screen theatres, trade pundits are comparing Adipurush's release buzz to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. What could work in the film's favor, according to trade pundits is Prabhas' stardom and topicality of the film. The film is perceived to be one of the massive hits that the industry will witness this quarter and will help Prabhas deliver a much-needed hit after the Baahubali films.