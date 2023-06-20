ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE DAY 4 DRASTIC DROP IN NUMBERS ON FIRST MONDAY FOR PRABHAS AND KRITI SANON STARRER

Hyderabad: Adipurush, the mega-budget big-screen Ramayana adaption, saw a precipitous decrease on its first Monday, with collections falling by a stunning 75%. According to Box Office India, the Hindi collections for the film were in the range of Rs 8-9 crore nett. The mega starrer film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

Adipurush suffered a significant decline across the board, leaving the film with no hope of surviving at the box office after a successful first weekend. According to reports, the Om Raut-directed film's four-day Hindi total is approximately Rs 113 crore nett. According to trade estimates, the film may now struggle to surpass Kartik Aaryan's 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was also produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and grossed more than Rs 185 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's all-India (nett) collection for Monday was around Rs 20 crore only. Adipurush had grossed Rs 93 crore across all languages in India, with Hindi netting roughly Rs 37 crore till now. During its first weekend, the film had grossed a total of Rs 340 crore at the global box office.

Though Adipurush's weekend worldwide stats eclipsed Pathaan's record (of Rs 313 crore revenue worldwide in the first weekend), it will not surpass the Rs 1000 crore global mark set by the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earlier this year. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Adipurush suffered greatly as a result of negative word of mouth. Since its premiere on Friday, the film has been mocked for its terrible VFX, horrible character design, and--what eventually snowballed into a national controversy--its language written by Manoj Muntashir.

"THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH IS IN PLAY... #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday after a successful debut weekend," he tweeted. After receiving criticism for twisting and "disrespecting" the epic, the directors of Adipurush decided to change certain problematic dialogues from the film on Sunday. Political parties, filmmakers, critics, and the audience all chastised the filmmakers for using "pedestrian language" to describe Gods.

Adipurush is Prabhas' third box office failure in a row, as he has struggled to match the success of the two-part Baahubali movie. Prior to this, the actor appeared in Radhe Shyam and Saaho, both big-budget films that bombed at the box office.

