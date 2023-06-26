ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE DAY 10 COLLECTION PRABHAS FILM WITNESSES A SLIGHT GROWTH ON SUNDAY

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush witnessed a slight growth on Sunday but the numbers are insignificant to revive momentum at the box office. The film helmed by Om Raut was free-falling at the box office after registering a thunderous opening day and first weekend. On the 10th day, Adipurush box office observed an uptick but not of a sort that could reinstall the audience's lost enthusiasm for the film.

Despite being one of the highly-anticipated releases of 2023, Adipurush failed to deliver what it was touted to be. The makers were under fire for shoddy production, use of pedestrian language and not staying true to the epic on which the film is based. There was a bottled-up anticipation for the mythological drama which fizzled out in no time after the film's release and declining box office numbers exemplify how makers disappointed the audience.

The film raked in Rs 5.63 crore on its 9th day and on Sunday the numbers went up by a little bit margin. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates for Adipurush box office day 10 is Rs 6 crore nett. The numbers are including all languages in the domestic market. After ten days in theaters, Adipurush box office minted over Rs 274.55 crore in India.

T-Series Bhushan Kumar shelled out Rs 500 crore to mount the film which was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. After having a massive release plan with around 10,000 screens worldwide, shows of the film have started to decline as the film failed to lure audiences to the cinema halls.