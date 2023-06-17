ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE DAY 1 WORLDWIDE COLLECTION PRABHAS FILM DETHRONES SRKS PATHAAN AS BIGGEST OPENER IN HINDI CINEMA

Hyderabad: Om Raut helmed Adipurush, which is a retelling of the Ramayana, has earned Rs 140 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday. In a press note, T-Series, the banner that mounted the mythological drama on a lavish budget of Rs 500 crore, said the Prabhas-starrer has recorded "highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level".

"A cinematic extravaganza, Adipurush has created a massive impact on box office... This magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of Rs 140 Crores at the Global Box Office," the statement read. The multilingual 3D spectacle, which released on Friday amid much fanfare, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

According to the makers, Adipurush joins Hrithik Roshan's War; Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in claiming the "coveted position of the highest pan-India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages". Which means, the film has dethroned Pathaan as the highest opener in Hindi cinema.

Have a look at the highest grossers in Hindi cinema so far:

Adipurush: Rs 140 cr

Pathaan: Rs 106 cr

Brahmastra: Rs 75 cr

War: Rs 53.35 cr

Thugs Of Hindostan: Rs 52.25 cr

The film is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations. The advance booking numbers of Adipurush, released in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well, hinted at a bumper opening with trade experts pegging the film to do a business of over Rs 80 crore on its first day.

The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. At the trailer launch, the director had announced that a seat will be reserved for Lord Hanuman in every screening.