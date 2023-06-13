Hyderabad Prabhas and Kriti Sanon s film Adipurush is gathering momentum with each passing day As the release date inches closer the chatter around Adipurush s opening day box office collections is getting louder Despite initial backlash Om Raut directed magnum opus piqued the audience s interest with the release of latest promotional assets If buzz in the trade circuit is anything to go by Adipurush is likely to enter the top 10 Indian openers listIt is too early to predict whether Adipurush will mark Prabhas return as mighty box office king after the Baahubali films The mythological drama however is likely to dethrone Thalapathy Vijay s Beast from the top 10 Indian openers list Going by Adipurush advance booking trends and giveaway tickets by Abhishek Agarwal Ranbir Kapoor Ram Charan and Ananya Birla the film is certain of securing a spot in the top 10 Indian openers list This means Vijay s Beast which opened with Rs 4930 crores in 2022 will be out of the list of top 10 Indian openers so farHave a look at the top 10 Indian films that opened with massive numbers RRR Rs 134 crBaahubali 2 Rs 121 crKGF Chapter 2 Rs 116 crSaaho Rs 88 cr20 Rs 63 crPathaan Rs 57 crWar Rs 5335 crSye Raa Narasimha Reddy Rs 5250 crThugs Of Hindostan Rs 5225 crBeast Rs 4930 crAdvance booking for Adipurush which commenced on June 11 is witnessing a promising trend The Hindi belt especially is seemingly excited for the film while advance booking in Telangana is yet to kickstart The trade pundits are expecting a hike in the ticket price but it will still not cross what RRR and KGF 2 were priced at in Teluguspeaking states Adipurush ticket price is said to be caped in a way that will attract footfalls while also having distributors backREAD Adipurush advance booking looks promising over 36K tickets sold for Prabhas Kriti Sanon s filmThe lavishly mounted feature adaptation of Ramayana by Om Raut is a multilingual period saga that will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16 but before that Adipurush will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York Prabhas and Kriti aside the film also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman Devdatta Nage in the role of Lord Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh