ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE DAY 1 EARLY ESTIMATIES HINT AT THUNDEROUS OPENING FOR PRABHAS STARRER DESPITE LUKEWARM REVIEWS

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer mythological drama Adipurush hit big screens on June 16 amid much fanfare and lukewarm reviews. The fans of Prabhas are excited to see him as Lord Ram and are seemingly not ready to take criticism that the film has been garnering for poor writing and clunky VFX. Despite poor reviews, early estimates suggest that Adipurush box office collection for Day 1 is going to be thunderous.

According to trade reports, Adipurush Day 1 box office collection is around Rs 36-38 crore for the Hindi version while the business including other languages summed up at Rs 90 crore nett in India. While overseas data for Adipurush is yet to come, the buzz in the trade has it that the worldwide gross for Om Raut's film is likely to mint over Rs 140 crore on its opening day.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh in the role of Lakshman. Bankrolled by T-Series, Adipurush is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Lavish budget and an impressive star cast could not save film from getting panned by critics and audience for quality of its VFX and 'tapori' style dialogues mouthed by Devdatta Nage who plays Lord Hanuman in the film.

A large section of audience is seemingly unfazed by the middling reviews as people made a beeline to watch Adipurush on opening day. When it comes to footfalls in multiplex chains and single screens, Adipurush is the third film of the year after Pathaan and The Kerala Story which managed to pull people to the cinema halls in big numbers.

Keeping the backlash aside, the multilingual spectacle, which released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages is likely to be the third biggest opener for a Hindi film post-pandemic after Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle Pathaan and Yash's KGF 2.