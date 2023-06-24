ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION SHOWS CANCELLED AS PRABHAS STARRER REGISTERS LOWEST BUSINESS ON DAY 8

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush's free fall continues as the film registered the lowest business on day 8 of its release. After a humungous opening day and first weekend, the mythological drama helmed by Om Raut has failed to sustain the hype and lure audiences to cinema halls.

The numbers for Adipurush box office collection day 8 are the lowest that the film bankrolled by T-Series has registered so far. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Adipurush raked in Rs 3.25 crore nett in India including all languages. At the end of eight days, Adipurush's total domestic collection is nearly Rs 263.15 crore. There is a major decline in the occupancy rate which was 11.20 percent in Hindi on Friday. Reports also suggest that many shows were cancelled due to low occupancy in theatres.

Raut's adaption of Ramayan remained in the news more for controversies ever since the makers dropped film's teaser last year. From hurting Hindu sentiments to the use of pedestrian language, and clunky visual effects, the makers apparently gave the audience enough reasons to stay aloof from the film which was touted to be the biggest tentpole release in 2023.

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on June 16, raced to Rs 340 crore in just three days. But the film's box office score witnessed a drastic slide as negative word of mouth spread on social media.

Said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the big-budget multilingual saga has been panned by critics and audiences alike. The film became fodder for memes after its release while dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla faced the wrath of social media for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence. The makers had to listen to the cacophony on social media and alter Bajrang's dialogues in the film after a vain attempt to defend the film.