ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION PRABHAS STARRER SINKS TO ITS LOWEST COLLECTION YET STRUGGLES TO TOUCH RS 300 CR MARK DOMESTICALLY

Hyderabad: The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush recorded its lowest collection on Wednesday. With a business of around Rs 1.5 crores on Wednesday, the film is struggling to reach the Rs 300 cr mark in the domestic market, and according to trade experts, the film might be heading towards ending its lifetime run in the theatres.

The Om Raut directorial, with dialogues penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, will be facing a new challenge from Thursday in the Hindi belt, with the release of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2' will also be hitting the OTT platform on the same day.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that with an estimated collection of Rs 1.5 crores, Adipurush's total domestic collection in all languages stands at Rs 281 crores. Moreover, with the release of Satyprem Ki Katha, Adipurush might have hit a dead end in terms of its theatrical run. With new releases, the makers of Adipurush will also be concerned whether the film will reach the Rs 300 crore mark in India at all.

Meanwhile, as the box office numbers of Adipurush experience a consistent drop, the film remains to be surrounded by controversies. Despite the changes in the dialogue of the film, it continues to suffer heavy backlash for its treatment of the Ramayana. On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court questioned the makers of Adipurush over their “very shameful manner” of portraying the characters of Ramayana and asked them to imagine the law and order scenario if the Quran was treated similarly.

