ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION PRABHAS STARRER REGISTERS ITS LOWEST COLLECTION ON DAY 11

Hyderabad: Parabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is showing no sign of recovery at the box office. Beaten by poor reviews and negative word of mouth, the film continues to witness a downward trend at the box office. On Monday, the film helmed by Om Raut registered the lowest numbers so far in the domestic market.

Up until the teaser release, Adipurush was perceived to be a game-changer movie for Hindi cinema post-pandemic. The teaser, however, garnered an underwhelming response and so did the trailer. Makers were accused of disappointing the audience with clunky visual effects, misrepresentation of the era, and use of colloquial language for the film which is Raut's adaption of ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayan. Hence, the poor box office numbers didn't seem baffling.

The film managed to have a humungous opening day and retained momentum through the first weekend. The following days, however, were an apparent show of free-fall which continued on day 11 as well. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates for Adipurush box office collection day 11 stands at Rs 1.75 crore nett including all languages in the domestic market. At the end of 11 days, Adipurush raked in Rs 277.50 crore nett in India.

Adipurush had an overall 8.06% occupancy in the Hindi market on day 11. According to reports, shows are on a decline following poor occupancy rates even when there is no big release around. In a vain attempt to lure the audience to cinema halls, the makers also slashed ticket prices to Rs 112. Bankrolled by T-Series, Adipurush hit big screens on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.