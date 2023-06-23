Hyderabad: After a spectacular opening weekend, the mythological drama starring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh has slowed down on weekdays. The Om Raut film's Thursday collections were around Rs 5.5 crore across all languages. Even after the directors changed crucial dialogues in response to the outcry, the film's statistics continue to decrease.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film grossed 5.5 crore on day 7. This brings the film's first-week domestic box office total to an estimated 260.55 crore in all languages. Adipurush has surpassed a global gross of Rs 400 crore. T-Series announced on Thursday that the film has made Rs 410 crore in six days.

The continued decline in daily numbers shows that the modifications are coming too late for the audience. Adipurush, which had a budget of 500-600 crore, raced to 340 crore in just three days, with 140 crore on day one, followed by 100 crore each on days two and three at the worldwide box office. However, it quickly declined as unfavourable word of mouth circulated on social media.

Although Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, several critics have accused it of modernising the characters. After much criticism, the makers finally modified lines like Kapda tera baap ka (the fabric belongs to your father) to Kapda teri Lanka ka (the cloth belongs to your Lanka).

According to the most recent developments, a Nepalese court overturned the ban on Hindi films, including Adipurush, on Thursday, directing officials not to prohibit the exhibition of any film approved by the country's censor board. A dialogue in Adipurush in which Sita is referred to as "India's daughter" prompted Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah to declare a ban on all Hindi films. Many believe Sita, also known as Janaki, was born in Janakpur, which is located in southeast Nepal.

Also read: Check netizens reaction to Kriti Sanon's mother's post in support of Adipurush