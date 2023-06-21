ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION PRABHAS AND KRITI SANONS FILM SEES DRASTIC DECLINE ON DAY 5

Hyderabad: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush had a drastic decline during the week following a phenomenal weekend box office collection. On Tuesday, it dropped even more, with India's total collections in all languages reaching as low as Rs 10 crore nett. The negative word of mouth seems to be the cause of the low numbers. Adipurush has drawn criticism for its dialogue and for giving the Hindu epic Ramayana a modern spin.

As per reports, the movie only made Rs 10.80 crore across all languages in India on Tuesday, according to early estimates. Adipurush made Rs 20 crore on Monday at the domestic box office after a weekend gross of Rs 220 crore. According to the production banner T-Series, the movie's global gross revenue as of Monday was at Rs 375 crore. And now Tuesday's numbers show signs of a free fall.

In an interview, distributor-exhibitor Akshay Rathi stated on Sunday that Adipurush has seen a 65 percent decline in its business at the ticket window. He said, "The audience has its own mind, and we must accept that; the decline is due to people not liking the movie, it is unfortunate. There has been a reduction of 65 to 70 percent."

Television actors from the show Ramayan including Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, and Dipika Chikhlia, as well as Mukesh Khanna from Mahabharat, have criticised Adipurush for varied reasons. Meanwhile, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a trade association, has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a ban on Adipurush.