ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OM RAUTS FILM ON A FREE FALL COLLECTS SINGLE DIGIT ON DAY 6

Hyderabad: Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, continues to struggle at the domestic box office. After falling to Rs 20 crore on Monday and collecting only half of that on Tuesday, the film's nett collection dipped to 7.50 crore on Wednesday. The trend continues even after certain dialogues in the film have been changed. However, the film because of the high ticket pricing technique has managed to surpass the Rs 250 crore milestone in India.

Adipurush, which is the most recent Ramayana adaptation, has been facing widespread criticism for the low quality of its language and visual effects. It had a strong start at the box office, only to see a significant dip in footfall when unfavourable word-of-mouth reviews escalated on social media. According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates indicate that Adipurush earned 7.50 crore net in India across all languages on its sixth day at the box office.

This brings the total amount collected in India to Rs 255.30 crore across all languages. According to reports, Adipurush had a total Hindi occupancy of 9.44 percent on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, actor Kriti Sanon shared the film's worldwide gross earnings, which accounted for Rs 395 crore on Wednesday.

The big-budget multilingual drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, has been slammed on social media for its shoddy VFX and colloquial language, with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla facing criticism for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others. In the said scene, Hanuman's character says 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki (because the fabric belongs to your father, it will be your father who will be set on fire)'.

On Wednesday, a leaked video confirmed that some of the objectionable lines in the film had been modified. It is been altered to 'Kapda teri Lanka ka... toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka' (since the cloth is from Lanka, it is your Lanka that will burn).

