ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OM RAUT FILM DIPS BELOW RS 1 CRORE AFTER SATYAPREM KI KATHA RELEASE

Hyderabad: The Om Raut directorial, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon is close to wrapping its run in the theatres. The film's collections have been experiencing a consistent dip ever since its first Monday and did recover a bit during the weekend. But, on Thursday, after the release of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer romantic-musical-drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, Adipurush's numbers dipped below Rs 1 crore.

Ever since its release on June 16, Adipurush did enjoy a solo run at the box office for 13 days and registered a wonderful first-weekend collection of Rs 216 crore in India. But, the film tanked on its first Monday due to severe backlash for its treatment of the characters of Ramayana and dialogues, claimed to be "modernised" by writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Adipurush managed to collect an estimated Rs 90 lakhs on Thursday, with its total collection to be around Rs 291.98 crore in all languages in the Indian market. As Adipurush dipped below Rs 1 crore, on the other hand, Satyaprem Ki Katha managed to collect around Rs 9 crore after its release on Thursday.

Due to the criticism surrounding Adipurush, the makers of the 1987 Ramayan have bought back the TV show to the small screen, due to the constant comparisons between the show and the film. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will be going on air on Shemaroo TV from July 3 once again after its telecast during the Covid lockdown.

