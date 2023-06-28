ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DOWNWARD TREND CONTINUES ON DAY 12 OCCUPANCY FALLS FURTHER

Hyderabad: Om Raut's ambitious mythological drama Adipurush completed 12 days in cinema halls. Adipurush was touted to race at the box office, however, the tentpole film is panting despite a strong star cast, lavish budget, and topicality of the film that could possibly have shattered records. The box office picture continues to be gloomy for the film which was made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. With day 12 box office collections, Adipurush continued to stay steady at the lowest numbers.

Om's vision seemingly did not match the expectation of the audience from the movie which is an adaption of ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayan. Adipurush faced the wrath of social media trolls and whipping from critics for its shoddy production value, misrepresentation of the epic, language which many found unsuitable for the era, and the list goes on. The criticism topped with negative word of mouth hampered box office collections of the film after the first weekend.

Starting off with a massive Rs 140 crore, Adipurush rocked the box office for the first three days. The momentum, however, dropped drastically propelling the film into a free fall. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates for Adipurush box office collection day 12 is around Rs 1.90 crore nett in India including all languages. On day 12, Adipurush had an overall 7.23% occupancy in Hindi which was 8.06% a day prior.

Jointly bankrolled by T-Series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations, Adipurush has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.