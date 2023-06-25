Hyderabad: Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has been marred in controversy since its release due to its dialogues and harsh criticism for its visual effects, both of which have badly hampered its box office collections. Following an abysmal first week at the box office, the film's receipts finally witnessed some increase on its ninth day in theatres. Since its opening day success, the film's box office has steadily declined.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Adipurush collected Rs 5.63 crores across all languages on Saturday, bringing its total collection in India to Rs 268.55 crores nett. On Saturday, the overall Hindi occupancy was 14.64%, while the Telugu occupancy was 27.69%. On Friday, the multi-starrer film earned an estimated Rs 3.25 crore.

The film's worldwide nett box office collection currently stands at Rs 386.54 crore. It seems unlikely that the film will gross more than Rs 500 crore. Given the film's massive box office debut, the Saturday results are not very noteworthy.

Also, as the film has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, a single-digit figure for a Saturday doesn't help the film much. However, according to T-Series, the film grossed Rs 340 crore worldwide in just three days. They stated that the global opening figures were Rs 140 crore.

The Om Raut directorial garnered a lot of buzz prior to its release, but it received unfavourable reviews on its first day, resulting in a dramatic drop in box office results. The filmmakers attempted to handle the issue by modifying contentious dialogues and even lowering ticket rates to Rs 150 for two days, but it all turned unsuccessful.

