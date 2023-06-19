ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3 PRABHAS FILM BREACHES RS 300 CR CLUB IN FIRST WEEKEND

Hyderabad: Om Raut's Ramayan adaption is unstoppable at the box office. The film garnered lukewarm reviews, nonetheless, it managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. After registering a shattering opening day business, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer continued to storm through the box office at the end of the first weekend.

While the makers are under fire for not doing justice to the film based on the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayan, Adipurush is having a fantastic run at the box office. The film which registered a worldwide gross of Rs 140 crore on its opening day has entered Rs 300 crore in three days. Adipurush collected Rs 65 crore (nett) on day 3 of its release.

Adipurush worldwide box office gross :

Day 1 Rs 140 cr

Day 2 Rs 100 cr

Day 3 Rs 85 cr (early estimates)

Adipurush stirred controversies right from the film's teaser dropped last October. From shoddy visual effects to dialogues written in the pedestrian language, Adipurush left many fuming for various reasons. Saints in Ayodhya have demanded a ban on the film, meanwhile, a right-wing group lodged an FIR against Adipurush makers in Hazratganj, Uttar Pradesh saying that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments.

Following the outrage over Hanuman's dialogues, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who has penned Adipurush dialogues, initially defended the film and said a "meticulous thought process has gone into it." When criticism went too far, the makers on Sunday announced that they will be rewriting the lines as a "mark of respect to the audience."

Simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu, Adipurush hit 10,000 screens across the world on June 16. Despite being panned by audiences and critics alike, the film is said to be scoring big at the box office for its topicality and partially for Prabhas' star power.