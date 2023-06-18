ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2 PRABHAS STARRER DEFIES CRITICS MINTS OVER RS 200 CR ON SATURDAY

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush registered staggering numbers on its opening day and the mania continued to spill over on day 2. Notwithstanding severe criticism, the film managed to rake in solid numbers on Saturday. Helmed by Om Raut, the mythological drama entered Rs 200 crore club on the second day of its release.

On day 2, Adipurush registered a business of Rs 65 crore across all languages in India, shared industry tracker Sacnilk. The film took a massive start at the box office with Rs 140 crore worldwide gross while in India, Adipurush collected Rs 86.75 crore across all languages. Meanwhile, Prabhas mania continued to grip fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and second-day gross in both Telugu speaking states minted over Rs 26 crore.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film hit big screens on June 16. Dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Adipurush released on nearly 10,000 screens worldwide. T-Series bankrolled the film and mounted it on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. The film, however, is receiving flak for tacky production values, script, and dialogues.

READ | Adipurush box office day 1 worldwide collection: Prabhas' film dethrones SRK's Pathaan as biggest opener in Hindi cinema

While Adipurush got panned by most critics, the audience took to social media to vent their disappointment. The film became foddere for memers who flooded social networking sites with hilarious memes. Meanwhile, a right-wing group even moved the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions for removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes in Adipurush. The film also stirred controversy in Nepal over a line about the birthplace of Sita.