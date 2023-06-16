ADIPURUSH BEFORE BOOKING YOUR TICKETS READ WHAT TWITTERATI HAVE TO SAY ABOUT MOVIE

Hyderabad: Finally, Om Raut's Adipurush has arrived in theatres, for which fans and actors alike were waiting for so long. Any film's true critics are the audience and this film is no exception to that with fans of Prabhas posting their unfiltered opinion of the film. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in crucial parts.

Many social media users took to Twitter to express their opinion of the film right after the first-day first show hit theatres across the country. Though reviews were pouring in slowly, netizens have spoken up, giving their verdict online in no time. The movie has reportedly divided cine-goers, with some liking the modern-day touch given to Ramayana, while others complaining about the poor VFX in the movie.

A fan of Prabhas shared: "#Adipurush Is an very good movie with okish vfx.. Screen presence of lead character were too good nothing flaws.. Om direction superb some scene vfx were outstanding dnt belive any rumours.. Om presented really well good and watch.. Some scenes were disappoint but not the movie."

On the other hand, another moviegoer wrote: "#AdipurushReview: WORST movie. Is this the way you handle a 1800crs club actor Prabhas ?As a Prabhas fan, I do NOT encourage such cringe films."

Adipurush, the much-anticipated Telugu film starring Prabhas, has finally arrived in theatres around the world. The mythical drama is based on Ramayan, a Hindu classic.

The film has gotten a lot of criticism since its trailer was released, and it has become the target of countless memes on social media, prompting the producers to postpone its release. It has generated a lot of hype, and the picture did work on its weak spots, such as its graphics, which was observed by the crowd, not to mention the move to reserve one seat in every theatre in the name of Lord Hanuman, all of which are guiding the film in a hopefully beneficial route.

