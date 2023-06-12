Hyderabad Much to the delight of Prabhas fans Adipurush s official release date is only 4 days away now The magnum epic led by Prabhas is expected to have one of the best openings of the year at the box office challenging Shah Rukh Khan s Pathaan on day one Adipurush will be released this Friday and advance booking is now available across IndiaEven before completing 24 hours of advance bookings the film has demonstrated its buzz by achieving a remarkable feat The Hindi version of the Prabhasstarrer has grossed Rs 140 crores excluding blocked seats It includes a total of 135 crores from the 3D edition which equates to the sale of nearly 36000 ticketsAdipurush has earned 20 lakhs gross in the Telugu version while other versions haven t made much of an impact On day one the film sold tickets for Rs 162 crore gross across the country including all languages With four days left Adipurush is expected to put up a strong number at the box officeThere are some mass bookings taking place as promised by several celebrities however it is unclear whether this is due to celebrity buying Hanuman seats or organic bookings from the crowd On the surface these are good figures for the picture with four days to go and if the pace continues it might be in contention for one of the highest advance bookings for a Hindi feature film in the postpandemic world Pathaan currently holds the top spot in the Hindi belts followed by KGF 2 and Brahmastra after the reopening of cinema theatres post Covid Prior to the release an ideal aim for Adipurush would have been to fall in a range similar to RRR in national chains but with this kind of reception the hopes have risenThe film directed by Om Raut stars Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in prominent parts Initially there were clouds of pessimism around this anticipated blockbuster but when the trailer was released some momentum was developed Furthermore the Jai Shri Ram song became a big hit with the public giving it some added mileageAlso read Adipurush advance booking Prabhas film beats KGF 2 in Australia New Zealand