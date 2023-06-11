ADIPURUSH ADVANCE BOOKING PRABHAS FILM BEATS KGF 2 IN AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND

Hyderabad The countdown to the release of Om Raut s Adipurush has begun Adipurush produced by Bhushan Kumar stars Prabhas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema with a theatrical release scheduled for June 16 With less than a week until the film s release the team is currently preparing for the final phase of its advertising campaign opening advance booking in both domestic and international marketsThe movie has amassed massive advance receipts in overseas markets According to sources a total of 10727 tickets in advance collection across 187 locations were sold in the United States bringing the total income to almost 2 crores According to early booking reports the megamovie has broken advance booking records in Australia and New Zealand with stunning prerelease collectionsWith 6 days to go sales in Australia and New Zealand are higher than KGF 2 which is a major achievement and a preview of what is expected from the film s global opening day This amazing number of advance bookings points to a massive opening day for the film in the international circuit where it will also face stiff competition from other Hollywood filmsAccording to sources the makers also confirmed that Adipurush will be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13 Meanwhile the screen count for the Hindi language release is projected to be about 4000 with a nationwide release aim of around 6200 screens according to reports The advance booking is in full swing and the film has multiple distributors for different versions with Anil Thadani overseeing the Hindi version Also read Adipurush final trailer out Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saifstarrer mythological film promises a visual spectacle