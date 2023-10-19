ADAH SHARMA COLLABORATES WITH THE KERALA STORY TEAM FOR BASTAR THE NAXAL STORY DROPS PICTURES AS SHE COMMENCES SHOOT

Hyderabad: The makers of The Kerala Story -- producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next project titled Bastar: The Naxal Story. The trio commenced the shoot with a Muhurat puja, followed by a first-day shoot at the location. Vipul, Aashin A Shah from Sunshine Pictures, Sudipto and Adah Sharma were present at the puja.

Taking to Instagram, Adah dropped the muhurat shots with the caption: "BASTAR - The Naxal Story ... From the makers and team of #TheKeralaStory ❤️🥷 Jitna pyar you gave me for my performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan in The Kerala story i hope you give Neerja Madhavan in Bastar 🧚‍♀️🫀 Shoot begins today 🤩 @sunshinepicturesofficial @sudipto_sen #VipulAmrutlalShah @aashin_shah #Bastar P.S. Sudipto sir has given me strict instructions that next 3 months ke liye hasna mana hai 😬"

Just after the puja, Adah gave her first shot at the location. The actress delivered her first dialogue for the film, and she was seen donning military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-like bandhana. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film.

In June, the makers had made an official announcement of the movie, and wrote on social media: “Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm.. Bastar”. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and is made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, in association with Last monk media. It will be released on April 5, 2024.