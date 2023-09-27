Actor Vinitha Koshy elated over 2018-Everyone is a Hero entry to Oscars, recalls challenging shooting moments

Hyderabad: Actor Vinitha Koshy, who has starred in 2018- Everyone is a Hero, which is India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024, expressed happiness and said she still cannot believe it. The actress also recalled the challenging moments during the shooting of the movie.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018- Everyone is a Hero has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in 2024. This film tells a powerful story about the resilience of people from diverse backgrounds who come together in the face of a calamity, making unity their driving force.

"I am very happy...I cannot believe it actually. I did (played a) pregnant woman's role in the movie, where there was an airlifting scene and all. And that was really tough actially," Vinitha Koshy told ETV Bharat.

"Actually during the shoot days, we felt like we are facing the flood in real life, but then the satisfaction was so much, that the entire crew was dedicated, especially the director, producer and the entire team. And those who helped us for airlifting, the technical teams, they were so dedicated, it was really done in perfection. That time we felt that may be it (the movie) will reach heights, but this is a very happy moment," recalled the Malayalam actor.